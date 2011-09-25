SINGAPORE, Sept 25 A simmering feud between Formula One's Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa flared up again on Sunday when the pair clashed again under the Singapore floodlights.

Massa, already fuming from an incident in qualifying, was furious after the Briton's McLaren collided with his Ferrari while attempting to pass.

Hamilton collected a drive-through penalty for causing a collision but finished the race fifth while the Brazilian, who limped back to the pits with a punctured rear tyre, was ninth.

While a stony-faced Hamilton walked past the banks of reporters and TV cameras without saying a word, Massa was more forthright.

Just 24 hours after accusing the Briton of "not using his mind" in qualifying, Massa returned to his old grievance.

"I told you yesterday that he cannot use his mind... even in qualifying, so you can imagine in the race," the Brazilian said.

"In qualifying he tried to do a Superman on the out-lap, you know? And today he tries to do the same in the race."

Sweat dripping from his face in the Singapore heat, Massa continued: "He could have caused a big accident. He touched my wheel on a straight -- 300 kph, and he punctured my tyres, so he destroyed my race."

"(He paid) for that because he had the drive-through, (but) that's the problem. He doesn't understand even paying for a problem," said Massa.

"It is important the FIA (governing body) is looking, and penalises him all the time he is going in the car, because he cannot be thinking about it."

Massa looked exasperated when asked if he would speak to Hamilton about the situation.

"I tried. But he don't listen to me... he don't listen maybe to even his father, so you imagine myself."

Hamilton, who has repeatedly had to defend his aggressive style while also making regular trips to the stewards, and Massa have been at odds since the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

The two collided in that race, with Massa retiring.

The Brazilian, who lost out to Hamilton by a single point in the 2008 championship won by the McLaren man, called on the FIA after that to teach the Briton a lesson "or he will not learn".

(Editing by Alan Baldwin. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more sport click on