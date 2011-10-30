NOIDA, India Oct 30 Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa's magnetic attraction for each other on the racetrack continued unabated on Sunday when they collided once again during the inaugural Indian Formula One Grand Prix.

This time the McLaren driver was the aggrieved party, with stewards handing Ferrari's Brazilian a drive through penalty for causing the collision.

Hamilton had been trying to pass Massa on the inside going into turn five when the fifth-placed Ferrari cut across seemingly oblivious.

"Felipe just turned in on me, he didn't give me any space," shouted Hamilton, who had to pit for a new front wing while Massa continued, over the team radio.

The Brazilian later retired with a broken front left suspension after running heavily over a raised orange kerb for the second day in a row. He had done the same thing in Saturday's qualifying.

Then, it was turn seven. On Sunday he went one better and smashed the wheel at turn eight.

The pair have now clashed six times in 17 races this season.

The last occasion was in Japan where they came together at the chicane and Massa lost his front-wing endplate.

In Singapore, they had two incidents -- one in qualifying-- with the McLaren driver handed a drive-through penalty for causing the collision in the race that punctured the Brazilian's rear tyre and wrecked his race.

Massa blasted Hamilton after that race, accusing him of "not using his mind" and slapping his rival on the shoulder while the 2008 champion was doing a television interview while saying sarcastically 'good job, very good job'.

The pair also collided in Monaco and Britain, with Hamilton coming under heavy criticism for aggressive driving.

The Briton had already started Sunday's race at the Buddh Circuit with a three place grid penalty as a punishment for ignoring double waved yellow warning flags in practice while marshals were attending to a car close to the track. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)