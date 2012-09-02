By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 Lewis
Hamilton's Twitter feed provided a further talking point ahead
of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday when he sent his 997,000
followers telemetry details from his McLaren car in qualifying.
The Tweet subsequently disappeared, just as a flurry of his
messages had been removed on Saturday, but not before the graph
had been widely copied and repeated by others.
"Could you also tweet the race strategy and set up sheet.
Thanks mate," joked former McLaren driver Alex Wurz, now working
with rivals Williams as a driver coach, in a reply to Hamilton
on the social network site.
Hamilton's message had intended to show his followers the
difference in qualifying speed between his car and that of team
mate Jenson Button, who starts on pole position for the first
time in three years.
Button qualified with a new specification wing while
Hamilton's side of the garage stuck with the old one and paid
the price on Saturday.
The 2008 champion, fourth in the standings but 47 points
adrift of Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso, qualified in seventh
place.
Formula One teams are notoriously sensitive about the
release of data from their cars before a race for fear rivals
could gain an advantage from it, with the telemetry potentially
also revealing key details about ride height.
Hamilton's Twitter problems, with some of his Saturday
Tweets including acronyms based on obscenities, remained a
paddock talking point on Sunday with British newspapers also
reporting the details.
The 2008 world champion, whose contract at McLaren expires
at the end of 2012 although he looks set to stay, also had his
defenders, however.
"Lewis is a great example and an ambassador of taking
motorsport into areas where probably people wouldn't have been
particularly interested because he's young, and because he's
black and because he's cool and because he's got friends who are
similarly cool," Mercedes GP chief executive Nick Fry told
Reuters.
"Formula One is really cool, it's a really interesting thing
and there's lots of different aspects to the interest. More
power to Lewis by communicating to people who previously would
have had no interest."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)