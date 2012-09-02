(Adds team comment, post-race quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 Lewis
Hamilton's Twitter feed provided a further talking point at the
Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday when the McLaren driver sent secret
telemetry readings from his car to nearly a million followers
before the race.
The Tweet soon disappeared, just as a flurry of his messages
had been removed on Saturday, after the team intervened but not
before the graph had been widely copied and repeated by others.
Ferrari, Red Bull and others all said they had studied the
contents.
"Could you also tweet the race strategy and set up sheet.
Thanks mate," joked former McLaren driver Alex Wurz, now working
with rivals Williams as a driver coach, in a reply to Hamilton
on the social network site.
Hamilton's message had intended to illustrate the difference
in qualifying speed between his car and that of team mate Jenson
Button, who went on to win from pole position while his team
mate crashed at the first corner.
Button had qualified with a new specification wing while
Hamilton's side of the garage stuck with the old one and paid
the price.
The 2008 champion, who slipped to fifth in the standings
still 47 points adrift of Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso who
also crashed with him, had qualified in seventh place.
Formula One teams are notoriously sensitive about the
release of data from their cars before a race for fear rivals
could gain an advantage from it but McLaren played down any
damage this time.
"I've had several engineers approach me and comment on it.
It wasn't great," said technical director Paddy Lowe.
"But in reality it wasn't great more in the sense that we
don't share data with the world. The actual data in there is not
going to be of any great use to any of our competitors, I would
say," he added.
"It's a mistake that Lewis made, he understands now. It was
a genuine mistake on his part, he didn't really appreciate the
nature of that information if not the specifics.
"The engineers don't like to see that because we spend our
lives trying to keep things secret and it's more what it
represents than what was actually given away," said Lowe.
Hamilton's Twitter problems, with some of his Saturday
Tweets including acronyms based on obscenities, have been a
paddock talking point all weekend although he feigned ignorance.
"I don't know what you are talking about," he told reporters
after the race.
The 2008 world champion, whose contract at McLaren expires
at the end of 2012 although he looks set to stay, also had his
defenders.
"Lewis is a great example and an ambassador of taking
motorsport into areas where probably people wouldn't have been
particularly interested because he's young, and because he's
black and because he's cool and because he's got friends who are
similarly cool," Mercedes GP chief executive Nick Fry told
Reuters.
"Formula One is really cool, it's a really interesting thing
and there's lots of different aspects to the interest. More
power to Lewis by communicating to people who previously would
have had no interest."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)