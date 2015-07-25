BUDAPEST, July 25 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has recognised a fashion faux pas and assured Wimbledon he will respect the dress code next year.

The Mercedes driver was refused entry to the Royal Box for the men's final at this month's tennis tournament after turning up in a floral shirt and hat but without the mandatory jacket and tie.

The story became an immediate talking point, with photographs of the driver spreading like wildfire around the world and sparking a debate about British sporting tradition, stuffiness and etiquette.

Speaking to reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix, his first race since Wimbledon, the 30-year-old Briton said he had been invited back and would definitely dress the part.

"It was fun, I enjoyed the aftermath of it and ultimately I am excited that I have been invited back again for another year, or I will be invited back -- so I'm happy about that and I will make sure that I dress the right away," said Hamilton.

"I love Wimbledon. I really, really like the sport," added the Briton, who spent time chatting with beaten finalist Roger Federer after the semi-final with Britain's Andy Murray.

"I just went home and watched it on TV. No problem for me, I went and watched it with my dogs," he said.

"I see the positives of it. There were so many stories written about it, I'm like 'Wow, that's nice'. It was just one of those days, sometimes you get things right and sometimes you get things wrong."

Hamilton is expected to get things much more right than wrong in Hungary this weekend, with the Briton a four times winner at the slow and twisty Hungaroring and dominant in Friday practice.

He leads German team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points in the championship after nine of 19 races. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)