By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 26 Renault
dropped Nick Heidfeld because the German driver was not
performing on the track rather than for any financial reason,
the Formula One team's principal Eric Boullier said on Friday.
"We have reviewed our performance, our level of motivation
and a lot of things through the summertime and I think I had to
take some decision to show clearly some new direction," the
Frenchman told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The team announced on Wednesday that the experienced
Heidfeld, who has scored more points than Russian team mate
Vitaly Petrov in 11 races, was being replaced by Brazilian
reserve Bruno Senna.
Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, raced for
struggling Hispania (HRT) last year without scoring a point.
"Every weekend the media jump on me saying 'why is Vitaly
faster than Nick?," declared Boullier when pressed on his
assessment of Heidfeld -- a man who rejoices in the nickname of
'Quick Nick'.
"I was not very happy with the pure speed of Nick and his
global performance as an experienced driver. That's it.
"Nick is a nice guy but I think something didn't work. His
leadership didn't work in the team. And obviously when you are
sometomes slower than Vitaly, and actually most of the time
slower than Vitaly, it is difficult for him to push the team and
to settle himself as a team leader.
"When you have a negative spiral starting, it's difficult to
stop it.
"So I had to change something in the team to shake up and
wake up everybody."
BRAZILIAN DEAL
Renault had started the year with Robert Kubica as their
planned leader on the track but the Pole then suffered a
life-threatening rally crash before the season started and is
still recovering.
Asked whether Petrov could step up as a leader if Kubica did
not come back, Boullier shrugged his shoulders and said "We'll
see."
Renault F1's owners Genii capital this month announced a
joint venture in Brazil with the WWI Group to manage an
investment portfolio totalling $10 billion but Boullier laughed
off a suggestion that Senna's promotion was linked to that.
"It's always the same story coming out," he said, with one
German reporter firing in a barrage of hostile questions.
"It's amazing. Yes, it's true there is some relation with
Brazil because Genii has signed a $10 billion deal...but nothing
related with Bruno.
"Bruno is a third driver and I guess it's logical that if we
want to change our driver lineup that we promote our third
driver. Full stop."
Heidfeld has taken legal action against Renault, with a High
Court hearing expected on Sept. 19, but Boullier said a judge
had already ruled against the driver on Wednesday.
"They sought an injunction against Senna driving. They lost
it because the judge recognised the contract was legal and not
in breach and I can replace Nick.
"So now they go to the court because they are not happy and
are suing me for something else maybe, I don't know," he said.
Asked whether Heidfeld might yet return if successful in his
action, Boullier said anything was possible but indicated that
the plan was for Senna to race to the end of the season.
He dismissed talk of Frenchman Romain Grosjean replacing the
Brazilian once he had won the GP2 support series as "pure
speculation".
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)