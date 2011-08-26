SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 26 Renault dropped Nick Heidfeld because the German driver was not performing on the track rather than for any financial reason, the Formula One team's principal Eric Boullier said on Friday.

"We have reviewed our performance, our level of motivation and a lot of things through the summertime and I think I had to take some decision to show clearly some new direction," the Frenchman told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The team announced on Wednesday that the experienced Heidfeld, who has scored more points than Russian team mate Vitaly Petrov in 11 races, was being replaced by Brazilian reserve Bruno Senna.

Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, raced for struggling Hispania (HRT) last year without scoring a point.

"Every weekend the media jump on me saying 'why is Vitaly faster than Nick?," declared Boullier when pressed on his assessment of Heidfeld -- a man who rejoices in the nickname of 'Quick Nick'.

"I was not very happy with the pure speed of Nick and his global performance as an experienced driver. That's it.

"Nick is a nice guy but I think something didn't work. His leadership didn't work in the team. And obviously when you are sometomes slower than Vitaly, and actually most of the time slower than Vitaly, it is difficult for him to push the team and to settle himself as a team leader.

"When you have a negative spiral starting, it's difficult to stop it.

"So I had to change something in the team to shake up and wake up everybody."

BRAZILIAN DEAL

Renault had started the year with Robert Kubica as their planned leader on the track but the Pole then suffered a life-threatening rally crash before the season started and is still recovering.

Asked whether Petrov could step up as a leader if Kubica did not come back, Boullier shrugged his shoulders and said "We'll see."

Renault F1's owners Genii capital this month announced a joint venture in Brazil with the WWI Group to manage an investment portfolio totalling $10 billion but Boullier laughed off a suggestion that Senna's promotion was linked to that.

"It's always the same story coming out," he said, with one German reporter firing in a barrage of hostile questions.

"It's amazing. Yes, it's true there is some relation with Brazil because Genii has signed a $10 billion deal...but nothing related with Bruno.

"Bruno is a third driver and I guess it's logical that if we want to change our driver lineup that we promote our third driver. Full stop."

Heidfeld has taken legal action against Renault, with a High Court hearing expected on Sept. 19, but Boullier said a judge had already ruled against the driver on Wednesday.

"They sought an injunction against Senna driving. They lost it because the judge recognised the contract was legal and not in breach and I can replace Nick.

"So now they go to the court because they are not happy and are suing me for something else maybe, I don't know," he said.

Asked whether Heidfeld might yet return if successful in his action, Boullier said anything was possible but indicated that the plan was for Senna to race to the end of the season.

He dismissed talk of Frenchman Romain Grosjean replacing the Brazilian once he had won the GP2 support series as "pure speculation". (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)