By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23 Red Bull team manager
Christian Horner is seeking greater clarity from Formula One's
governing body (FIA) over the controversial rear wing being used
by Mercedes since the start of the season.
At the Australian Grand Prix last week, Red Bull and Lotus
threatened to protest the DRS-activated F-duct device being used
by Mercedes, with Horner saying it did not comply with the
agreement of the technical working group.
Mercedes failed to score points in Australia but looked
strong in practice and qualifying in Melbourne and in the first
two sessions of this week's Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday, and
Horner believes the matter remained unresolved.
"Charlie (Whiting) gave an opinion on it I think in
Australia, I'm not sure that he's actually commented on anything
here," Horner told reporters on Friday, referring to a report
that the FIA race director had cleared the wing in Melbourne.
"Red Bull isn't the only team that's asked for clarity on
this. I think if it's accepted and it's acknowledged by the FIA,
then no problem," the Briton added.
"We just want clarity so we know going forward is it a
technology we should be looking at researching and perhaps
investing in or is it something that is going to be outlawed
moving forward?
"I think that's the most important thing for us, just to
have that clarity moving forward.
"There's been a bit of dialogue over the last 24 hours and
hopefully it can be brought to a conclusion pretty shortly."
Horner was also quick to defend Red Bull and sister team
Toro Rosso's failure to sign a letter to the FIA regarding
cost-cutting in Formula One and the Resource Restriction
Agreement (RRA).
"Yeah. We didn't see the letter. Simple. I can't sign
something I didn't see. Whether or not we agree with the content
is something else," Horner said when asked why they were the
only two of the 12 teams missing from the letter.
"Firstly, I would like to make it clear that Red Bull is
fully behind cost control in Formula One. I believe that letter,
from what I read, requested for the FIA to police the RRA which,
in our opinion would be the wrong route.
"We believe in controlling costs in Formula One and not
frivolous spending, but we think that there are better ways of
doing that through sporting and technical regulations as opposed
to a resource restriction that relies on equivalence and
apportionment of time and personnel."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)
For more motor racing click on