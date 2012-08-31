By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
boss Christian Horner lent support to Jenson Button on Friday by
refusing to dismiss the Briton's Formula One title chances even
with an 88 point gap between him and Ferrari's leader Fernando
Alonso.
Button is 41 points adrift of his McLaren team mate Lewis
Hamilton with nine races remaining and has faced questions at
the Belgium Grand Prix about the possibility of playing a
supporting role.
The 2009 world champion has played down the gap by pointing
out that Hamilton still thinks he has a chance of beating Alonso
despite the Spaniard being ahead of him by an even greater
margin.
"The points can change around pretty quickly," Horner, whose
Australian driver Mark Webber is second overall and 40 points
adrift of Alonso with double champion Sebastian Vettel two
further back in third place, told reporters on Friday.
"I know Jenson's some way behind at the moment but if he
puts a run together I think it would be premature to discount
him even."
The Formula One season started with seven different winners
in seven races, with Button winning the first in Australia, and
has stood out for unpredictable and surprising results.
Alonso has said he does not have the fastest car of the
leading teams, but that assertion was too much for Horner to
swallow.
"I'm not sure he's right there," he smiled. "He's won more
races than any other driver this year, scored more points and
finished all the races...so he's the quickest combination with
his car."
Of the four front-running teams, Ferrari, McLaren and Lotus
all have one driver well clear of his team mate in the standings
- with Alonso 139 clear of Felipe Massa - while Red Bull's pair
are divided by just two points.
That could put Red Bull at a disadvantage if others invoke
'team orders' but Horner said both his drivers would remain free
to race each other.
It was the same in 2010, when Red Bull won both titles for
the first time despite Webber and Vettel remaining in contention
right to the finish against Alonso and Hamilton.
"We gave both drivers the opportunity to go for the title
and it came down to that final race in Abu Dhabi and it will be
very much the same this year," he added.
"Both drivers are fully in the race for the championship and
they both know they need each other to take points off Fernando
as well."
Button made a similar point on Thursday, saying he would
fight for as long as there was still a chance, while Hamilton
did not expect or want any assistance to help him win.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)