By Abhishek Takle
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22
enough to qualify for the Malaysian Grand Prix after misfiring
in Melbourne last weekend, drivers Pedro De la Rosa and Narain
Karthikeyan said on Thursday.
The Spanish-owned team blamed cooling issues and a drag
reduction system (DRS) that did not work for their absence from
the season-opening starting grid in Australia for the second
year in succession.
However they had been racing against time after failing to
get their new car to Formula One's pre-season testing for the
third year in a row. HRT have yet to score a point since their
debut in 2010.
"On paper everything, if it's addressed, we should be able
to qualify and then we have to use it to get miles on the car
and see where we are during the race and so on," Indian
Karthikeyan, in his second year with the team, told reporters at
sweltering Sepang.
"107 percent will be tough but we're confident to scrape
through, that's the first goal."
Under the rules, drivers must qualify within 107 percent of
the best time set in a session in order to be allowed to race,
although stewards can use their discretion and allow them to
start depending on the circumstances.
De la Rosa, making his return to grand prix racing at 41
years of age after one race as an emergency Sauber stand-in last
year, also said that with a working DRS the team should be able
to make the cut.
"I know so little about the car and definitely we've made
big steps. Will they be enough? Well we will see. I hope so,"
the former McLaren test driver told reporters.
"It's too early to say. If everything goes as planned then
we have a very high chance."
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Alan Baldwin)