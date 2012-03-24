SEPANG, Malaysia March 24 Spanish team HRT will
hope their qualifying woes are behind them after setting a time
fast enough to make the cut for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at
the fast, flowing Sepang circuit.
Pedro de la Rosa will line up 23rd on the grid after
clocking in at one minute 43.655 seconds, comfortable inside the
107 percent cut-off time of 1:43.974.
Karthikeyan will line up alongside the Spaniard after he set
a time of 1:43.655.
"We've run with DRS for the first time and there's still a
lot more to come but at least I managed to do one lap of
qualifying. There's more to come," de la Rosa said.
The 41-year-old is already setting his sights on rival
backmarkers Marussia and is hoping he can take the fight to them
at the next race in China.
"We shouldn't be too unhappy about it because no one
thought we would qualify here. We've come here with an improved
and more reliable car so I'm pretty happy."
HRT have been playing catch-up after missing pre-season
testing for the third year in a row and failing to qualify for
last weekend's Australian Grand Prix.
Friday practice was the first time the cars hit the track
with serious intent, the drivers completing a total of 66 laps
around the 5.543 km Sepang circuit.
On Thursday Karthikeyan said if the team managed to qualify
in Malaysia they should be able to qualify anywhere.
"As you said earlier this is a very tough track," he said.
"If we manage to qualify here then at least we don't have to
bother about the qualifying issues anymore."
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Alastair Himmer)