* HRT mechanic hit by car in pit lane

* Expected to return to work in a few days (Updates with condition)

MONTREAL, June 8 An HRT Formula One mechanic escaped serious injury after being hit by a car in the pit lane during Canadian Grand Prix practice on Friday.

Television images showed an ambulance outside the Spanish team's garage with the mechanic lying on the ground while a stretcher was prepared to take him to hospital to treat a suspected broken leg.

"He just got some bruises and a swollen leg," HRT technical director Toni Cuquerella told reporters. "He looked worse when it happened but luckily he's going to be back with us tonight from the hospital.

"He's going to have some pain but in a few days he's going to be back to work."

Spaniard Pedro de La Rosa was 20th and 21st on the timesheets for the team, who have yet to score a point since their debut in 2010 and are routinely lapped by the frontrunners.

HRT's Indian driver Narain Karthikeyan was 22nd and 23rd. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal, editing by Alan Baldwin)