By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 25 A year ago, Nico
Hulkenberg seized an astonishing pole position at the Brazilian
Grand Prix only to find it was not enough to keep him in a job
at Williams.
Interlagos provided the highlight of the tall German's
rookie season in Formula One but now, by his own admission, he
finds himself in a happier place as the 2011 championship comes
to an end.
"Yes," he told Reuters in an interview after taking part in
Friday's first practice as Force India reserve driver and
clocking the eighth best time.
"I feel good...even though I wasn't racing (this year) I was
still able to learn some bits and maybe progress in different
ways as well.
"It's very important for me to go out there and perform like
I did. And obviously it's good for my self-confidence to still
prove to myself that I am able to do the job, which is very
important for a racing driver."
Hulkenberg has not raced since the 2010 season-ender in Abu
Dhabi but whereas last year he arrived in Brazil with his future
clouded by uncertainty, this time he is strongly tipped for a
race seat in 2012.
Force India have yet to make any announcement but the word
on the paddock grapevine is that Hulkenberg looks sure to
partner Britain's Paul di Resta at the expense of his own
compatriot Adrian Sutil.
"When I came to the track yesterday all the memories came
back up, great emotions and feelings I was going through with
the team at that moment," said Hulkenberg, whose pole was
struggling Williams' first for five years.
"Now it's business as normal again. That was last year, this
is a different year and you start all over again."
FUNDAMENTAL STATEMENT
Even if Hulkenberg was unable to convert the pole into a
victory, with the youngster finishing eighth, his achievement
was enough of a statement to keep him in the paddock if not on
the starting grid.
"I think it was fundamental because people then realised
that, hang on, this is normally not a car that you put on pole
position," he said.
"Obviously the conditions made it possible, at that time the
car performed quite well and I pulled a mega lap which I
couldn't have done better and obviously that is what big teams
and names want to see. That's the way you impress them."
Hulkenberg scored a respectable 22 points in 2010, 17 more
than former champions Williams have managed in their worst ever
season this year, but had to hand over his seat to Venezuelan
Pastor Maldonado.
Maldonado won the GP2 support series last year but, perhaps
more significantly, brought with him much needed funding from
his country's state oil company PDVSA. Hulkenberg, the 2009 GP2
champion, had few options.
"There were cockpits available but they were also taken by
drivers with a bit of financial support and obviously that broke
my neck for this year," he said.
"But now I have survived that year, it's the last grand prix
and I'm looking ahead and not backwards."
Maldonado has scored just one point in 18 races so far, but
his place at Williams is not seen in any danger with veteran
Brazilian team mate Rubens Barrichello now going through
something of what Hulkenberg experienced.
The German has moved on but he still feels the frustration
of being sidelined for reasons other than his talent.
"It is pretty sad bearing in mind that this is the pinnacle
of motor racing and the best drivers in the world are supposed
to race here and some of them clearly, you see them perform well
but also without the money they wouldn't be here," he said.
"That's how it is. When the world is not so healthy
financially things like that happen in sports which are very
expensive."
His role as reserve driver, despite regular outings in
practice for Force India, has also been frustrating even if he
has made the most of it .
"Initially I had to learn how to deal with it and how to
adapt," he said.
"It's tough when you are there on Sunday and you know that
last year you were going through your preparations, the warm-up
with the physio and going to the car and having your rhythm.
"And now it's just watching the telly and having coffee and
doing bits and bobs for German TV. It's not satisfying,"
continued the 24-year-old.
"It's been a pretty tough year, maybe the toughest of my
career, but hopefully I will fight back even stronger."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports
blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)