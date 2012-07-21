HOCKENHEIM, July 21 Nico Hulkenberg looked
forward to his biggest challenge of the season so far after
joining seven-times Formula One champion Michael Schumacher on
the second row of the starting grid for their home German Grand
Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Force India driver was fifth fastest in
qualifying but will move up to fourth after Red Bull's Mark
Webber, who finished third, was penalised five places for an
unscheduled gearbox change.
Scotsman Paul Di Resta was ninth as Force India got both
their cars into the top 10.
Hulkenberg, who produced his best qualifying performance
since he started on pole for Williams in Brazil in 2010, is one
of three Germans in the first four starting positions for
Sunday's race.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, on pole for the second race in a
row, was the only outsider.
"I feel very excited because it's always special to qualify
well, especially at your home race," said Hulkenberg, who has
both the McLarens nehind him.
"It was a session that had a bit of everything because we
ran on slicks, intermediates and wets."
"When you start high up you naturally want to finish high up
as well and I hope we can have strong race."
Hulkenberg raced for Williams in 2010, joined Force India as
a test driver last season and was promoted to race driver this
year. He produced a career-best fifth at the European Grand Prix
in Valencia in June.
"To bring it back home in that position is the challenge
tomorrow and it's quite a big task," said Hulkenberg. "We will
try to defend as best we can but the pressure is always there."
Team principal Vijay Mallya said Force India had
"demonstrated once again that we have a very consistent car no
matter what the conditions."
Schumacher, 43, was the last German to win on home soil in
2006.
