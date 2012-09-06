By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 6
MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 The Formula One rumour
mill, trundling faster at every race, linked Force India driver
Nico Hulkenberg with glamour team Ferrari on Thursday and the
German had no complaints.
"It's good. It's positive press if you are linked to a team
like that because it means you've done something right," he told
reporters at the Italian Grand Prix when asked about a report in
Germany's leading 'Auto, Motor und Sport' magazine.
Hulkenberg finished fourth in Belgium last weekend and also
earned a memorable 2010 Brazil pole position with Williams.
He has also been talked of as a possible replacement for
compatriot Michael Schumacher at Mercedes should the 43-year-old
decide to retire again.
With the championship now past the halfway point, the 'silly
season' is in full swing with steady speculation about possible
driver moves.
Much of the focus is on Britain's 2008 world champion Lewis
Hamilton, out of contract with McLaren at the end of the year,
and whether he will stay or move to Mercedes in place of
Schumacher.
Champions Red Bull are the only team among the frontrunners
with a confirmed line-up for 2013 - Germany's double champion
Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark Webber.
Ferrari have championship leader Fernando Alonso signed up
until the end of 2016 but Brazilian Felipe Massa looks headed
for the exit after scoring just 35 points in 12 races compared
to the Spaniard's 164.
Ferrari have already had talks with Webber, as the
Australian revealed when he subsequently signed a new one-year
deal with Red Bull, and Massa has put his own chances of staying
at 50-50.
He indicated on Thursday that he had not given up hope.
"I hope it will not take very long but let's concentrate on
the races, try to do the best, having a good result and that's
the most important thing," said the Brazilian when asked about
any decision on his future.
"I didn't sign anything for next year yet but I think we
have the possibility to sign and let's wait and see."
Hulkenberg, who partnered Brazilian Rubens Barrichello at
Williams, said he would relish the chance to drive alongside
Alonso.
"We all agree he is one of the best drivers at the moment,
maybe of all time," he said.
"So if I am to fight against him, he is a good benchmark, a
good measurement because you pretty much know how good you are
when you drive alongside him. He is someone I could learn from,
like with Rubens...that was a good experience."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Josh Reich)