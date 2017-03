MONTREAL, June 8 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel snatched pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver lapped the Montreal street circuit in a fastest time of one minute 25.425 seconds with Britain's Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and Finland's Valtteri Bottas third in a Williams.

The German's pole ended a run of four in a row for Mercedes.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Alan Baldwin)