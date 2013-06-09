MONTREAL, June 9 Germany's Sebastian Vettel won the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday for champions Red Bull.

The triple world champion cruised to his 29th career win, and his first in North America, to extend his lead in the championship to 36 points after seven of the season's 19 races.

Spain's Fernando Alonso finished second for Ferrari to move to second position in the drivers' standings while Britain's Lewis Hamilton came third for Mercedes. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Alan Baldwin)