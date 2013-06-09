Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MONTREAL, June 9 Germany's Sebastian Vettel won the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday for champions Red Bull.
The triple world champion cruised to his 29th career win, and his first in North America, to extend his lead in the championship to 36 points after seven of the season's 19 races.
Spain's Fernando Alonso finished second for Ferrari to move to second position in the drivers' standings while Britain's Lewis Hamilton came third for Mercedes. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Alan Baldwin)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.