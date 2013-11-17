AUSTIN, Texas Nov 17 Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel won the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday and became the first driver to take eight consecutive victories in a single Formula One season.

Starting from pole, the 26-year-old German was again in a class of his own, taking the chequered flag 6.2 seconds clear of Frenchman Romain Grosjean in a Lotus. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Austin)