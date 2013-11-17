UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 17 Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel won the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday and became the first driver to take eight consecutive victories in a single Formula One season.
Starting from pole, the 26-year-old German was again in a class of his own, taking the chequered flag 6.2 seconds clear of Frenchman Romain Grosjean in a Lotus. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Austin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts