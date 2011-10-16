* Vettel takes 10th win of season
* Red Bull retain constructors' title
* Hamilton finishes second
By Alan Baldwin
YEONGAM, South Korea, Oct 16 Sebastian Vettel
won the Korean Grand Prix on Sunday to secure Red Bull's second
successive Formula One constructors' championship with his 10th
victory of the season.
The 24-year-old German, who clinched back-to-back drivers'
title in Japan last weekend, took the lead from McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton on the opening lap and never looked back despite a
safety car period bunching up the field.
With three races remaining, and a maximum 129 points to be
won, Red Bull have an insurmountable 140-point lead over
McLaren.
Vettel's 20th Formula One victory left him three off seven
times champion and compatriot Michael Schumacher's 2004 record
of 13 wins in a single season with Ferrari.
"Yes, yes, yes. Ten wins my friends," whooped Vettel over
the radio after taking the chequered flag and giving his
trademark finger-in-the-air salute.
"I was very happy with how the race went today, I had the
feeling we got everything out of the car," he grinned.
"After last weekend with the drivers' championship and this
week the constructors' it's fantastic," said the German, who
added a final touch to the celebrations with the fastest race
lap right at the end.
Hamilton finished runner-up, 12 seconds behind the sport's
youngest double champion, with Australian Mark Webber third for
Red Bull and just 0.4 adrift.
HAMILTON SMILES
The Briton, who had started on pole position for the first
time since Canada in June last year, had appeared almost
downcast on Saturday but allowed himself a smile on his first
podium appearance for six races.
"It was a good weekend for me compared to what has happened
in the past so I'm happy," declared Hamilton, who has been a
regular in front of the stewards and in the headlines this
season for driving controversies.
Jenson Button, the 2009 champion who won in Japan for
McLaren, finished fourth after dropping from third to sixth at
the start with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa fifth
and sixth respectively.
After predictions of a flurry of pitstops and heavy tyre
degradation, the leaders made just two trips to the pits on an
afternoon short on thrills at the little-used circuit 320km
south of Seoul.
Mercedes's Schumacher retired on lap 17 after his car was
speared in the rear by Vitaly Petrov's Renault into turn three.
The Russian nursed his car back to the garage and called it a
day.
The collision brought out the safety car for three laps
while marshals collected the debris from a collision that Alonso
narrowly avoided.
Hamilton and Webber then provided the main excitement with a
closely fought duel that saw the pair fighting and trading
positions repeatedly before and after the second pitstop.
Toro Rosso had Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari and Sebastian
Buemi finish seventh and ninth with Mercedes' German Nico
Rosberg eighth. Britain's Paul Di Resta took the final point for
Force India.
"A second title is testimony to the dedication and
commitment of the whole team," said Red Bull team boss Christian
Horner, who joined in the podium celebrations.
"We're going to enjoy this moment. It's been a phenomenal
period for the team, and I'm tremendously proud of all of them."
