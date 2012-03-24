* McLaren take top two places for second race in a row
* Schumacher happy with third place
* Red Bull off the pace, Ferrari fare worse
By John O'Brien
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Lewis Hamilton put
his McLaren on pole for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, as
the team locked up the front row of the starting grid for the
second race in a row.
The Briton clocked one minute 36.219 seconds in the third
round of qualifying to follow up his pole position in Australia
last week and will line up alongside Melbourne winner Jenson
Button, who finished 0.149 seconds behind.
"It's been a good weekend so far. It's been a tough day for
all of us with the temperature and weather changes," Hamilton
told reporters at a humid Sepang Circuit.
"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and it's very intense
and probably the most exciting part of the weekend. But speaking
for myself, I really enjoy it."
Michael Schumacher was third fastest in his Mercedes with
Red Bull's Mark Webber completing the second row of the grid in
fourth.
World champion Sebastian Vettel finished sixth but gets
promoted one place above Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus, who finished
ahead of the German but loses five places on the grid for
changing his gearbox this weekend.
Displaying the lightning pace his car had shown through
Friday practice, Hamilton blazed out his fastest lap early in
the final round of qualifying and one by one his challengers
tried but failed to beat the 2008 world champion's time.
"I think the first lap was quite good," he said.
"On the first corner, I had a small oversteer moment but it
didn't cost me any time. The rest of the lap seemed to come
together quite well. I pushed a little bit too much in the last
corner, but was able to minimise the amount that I lost."
The Briton last enjoyed two poles in a row in 2009 - in
Italy and Singapore - and it will be the first time since 2007
that McLaren have taken the top two spots in qualifying in
consecutive races.
"Qualifying has been pretty good to me in the last two races
and I can't complain too much. It's good for us as a team to be
on the front row again," Button said.
"Lewis did a great lap at the start of Q3 and we edged
closer but we couldn't quite get there."
Team boss Martin Whitmarsh said both cars went out with a
similar set-up and was full of praise for his drivers.
"Lewis did a great first lap, although he locked up into
that first corner so he probably could have found about another
tenth but he wasn't going to go out and take any risks," he
said.
"The time he set there was probably, he thought, going to be
good enough to be pole so he just took it easy and they both did
a great job."
DELIGHTED SCHUMACHER
With Raikkonen's demotion to 10th, team mate Romain Grosjean
backed up his third-place qualification in Australia with sixth,
but Ferrari's woes continued for the second race in succession.
Double world champion Fernando Alonso did well to make the
final round of qualifying to start in eighth behind Nico Rosberg
in the other Mercedes, but Felipe Massa failed to make it out of
Q2 and will start in 12th.
Schumacher was delighted with his performance and the
seven-times world champion felt he had got the most out of his
car.
"We are third here and if you look who is behind us and how
close everything is going, we can be more than happy with what
we achieved and look forward to tomorrow," the German said.
Vettel is down in fifth place but he is the only driver near
the front of the field who will start the race on hard tyres,
offering the chance of a longer run before the first round of
pit stops.
"There's not much strategy behind it to be honest, I was
struggling on the soft tyres and thought I had a better car on
the hard tyres," the German admitted.
"That's why I made the call and I think maybe we could have
gone a tenth or tenth-and-a-half (of a second) quicker also on
the soft tyre but then we went significantly faster on the hard
tyre.
"Whether that is an advantage tomorrow...we'll see."
Ferrari have spent the first two races of the season in
damage-limitation mode and Alonso, who finished fifth in
Melbourne, was happy with his overall performance in a sluggish
car.
"It was good. Obviously it was tough with the conditions we
have now and we are not competitive," the Spaniard said.
"In Q3 we did one lap as we knew it was not possible to
compete with the guys in front so ninth is okay. With Kimi's
penalty it will become eighth, so at the end of the day it is
the best result possible.
