By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 15
SHANGHAI, April 15 Germany's Nico Rosberg
celebrated the first victory of his Formula One career with a
commanding pole-to-flag win for Mercedes in China on Sunday.
While the son of 1982 champion Keke sprayed the champagne to
mark the end of an 111-race wait, the German manufacturer rolled
back the decades to savour their first grand prix success as a
works team since 1955.
"Brilliant race, Nico. Just brilliant," yelled team
principal Ross Brawn over the radio as the 26-year-old let out a
long and loud whoop of delight after taking the chequered flag.
Britain's Jenson Button finished a distant second for
Mercedes-powered McLaren, 20.6 seconds behind, with team mate
and compatriot Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row
to take the championship lead.
Hamilton now has 45 points after three races to Button's 43.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who had led before Shanghai, finished
ninth and dropped to third overall with 37.
Rosberg's victory was the first by Mercedes, as a works
team, since 1955, when Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won that
year's season-ending Italian Grand Prix from pole.
Mercedes pulled out of Formula One as a works team in 1955
and did not return, other than as an engine partner, until 2010
after buying the title-winning Brawn team.
While Rosberg celebrated, drenching Mercedes motorsport
vice-president Norbert Haug in champagne on the podium with the
eager assistance of Button and Hamilton, there was
disappointment for team mate Michael Schumacher.
The seven times world champion, winner of a record 91 races,
had started alongside Rosberg on the front row but the
43-year-old's hopes of a first podium appearance since he was at
Ferrari in 2006, disappeared on lap 13 after a pitstop.
To the despair of the mechanic on the front right wheel,
Schumacher was given the signal to go before the nut was
attached properly. He rejoined the race before having to pull
off and retire.
"The front wheel got a bit loose, but I don't know what
happened. I feel a bit sorry for one of my boys, but that's part
of the game," said Schumacher philosophically.
Button's hopes of a second win in three races were also
dashed in the pits when the crew struggled with the rear left,
losing vital seconds, at his third and final stop.
Australian Mark Webber was fourth for Red Bull with double
world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel fifth after starting
11th, his lowest grid placing since 2009.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean took his first points for Lotus
with sixth place, ahead of the Williams cars of Brazilian Bruno
Senna and Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.
Sauber's Japanese Kamui Kobayashi took the final point for
Sauber in 10th.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)