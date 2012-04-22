By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 22
MANAMA, April 22 Formula One champion Sebastian
Vettel returned to the top of the standings on Sunday with Red
Bull's first victory of the season in a lively Bahrain Grand
Prix that went ahead without incident despite protests against
it.
The 24-year-old German's 22nd career triumph, and first in
the troubled Gulf kingdom, made him the fourth different winner
in four races.
He was pushed hard in the closing laps by Finland's 2007
world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who finished second ahead of
Lotus team mate Romain Grosjean in the Frenchman's first
appearance on the F1 podium.
Australian Mark Webber was fourth in the other Red Bull for
the fourth successive race.
"It was a difficult race, extremely tough," said Vettel, who
closed his eyes and took a deep breath as he stood on the
podium.
With the main grandstand half empty, and few spectators to
be seen elsewhere at a circuit with a maximum capacity of
45,000, the race was a far from normal affair after days
dominated by talk of petrol bombs and teargas.
There have been almost nightly clashes elsewhere on the
island between anti-government protesters and riot police, and
teams and organisers could breathe a sigh of relief that the
race went off without trouble on the track.
Vettel, who had started from pole position for the first
time this season after a record 15 starts from the top slot last
year, made his trademark single-finger salute for the first time
since last year after taking the chequered flag.
With fuel running low, he was then told to pull over and
stop immediately at the pit exit - which meant he had to run
down the pit lane to embrace his mechanics.
Vettel now has 53 points, ousting McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
from the top. The Briton, who finished eighth after two
nightmare pitstops, has 49.
Red Bull also overtook McLaren in the constructors'
championship.
Germany's Nico Rosberg, winner of the previous race in China
in the first victory by a Mercedes works team since 1955,
finished fifth with a stewards' enquiry hanging over him for
moves on Hamilton and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.
Britain's Paul Di Resta was sixth for Force India with
Alonso seventh and Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa finally in
the points in ninth ahead of Germany's seven-times champion
Michael Schumacher in a Mercedes.
McLaren's Jenson Button retired on the penultimate lap.
