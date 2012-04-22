* Vettel takes first win of season in Bahrain
* Controversial race passes without incident
* Rosberg cleared by stewards
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 22 World champion Sebastian Vettel
celebrated Red Bull's first victory of the season and went back
to the top of the standings on Sunday after a Bahrain Grand Prix
that put Formula One in the eye of a desert storm.
The German's sigh of relief on the podium was echoed by
teams and bosses after the race, scheduled against a backdrop of
anti-government protests and nightly clashes between police
firing teargas at petrol-bomb throwing youths, went ahead
without incident and despite worldwide condemnation.
The 24-year-old Vettel's 22nd career triumph, and his first
in the troubled Gulf kingdom, made him the fourth different
winner in four races - the first time that has happened since
2003.
"I think it was an incredible race. Extremely tough," he
told reporters.
Vettel now has 53 points, ousting McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
from the top. The Briton, who finished eighth after two
nightmare pitstops, has 49.
Champions Red Bull also overtook McLaren in the
constructors' battle.
The German was pushed hard in the closing laps by Finland's
2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who had started 11th and
finished second ahead of Lotus team mate Romain Grosjean in the
Frenchman's first appearance on the F1 podium.
Raikkonen had the benefit of several sets of fresh tyres for
the race, having missed the final phase of qualifying on
Saturday, and he made them count on a circuit that delivered an
enthralling race.
Last year's Bahrain race was cancelled due to a bloody
crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising and the 2010 event is
remembered mostly for a complete lack of overtaking or
excitement.
In that respect Sunday was also not normal. Raikkonen was
challenging Vettel from the halfway point, with a first victory
since his last year with Ferrari in 2009 looking a real
possibility.
EMPTY GRANDSTANDS
"Given the fact that Kimi found a dealership somewhere where
he got some new tyres from, which allowed him to start every new
stint on new tyres, it was extremely tough to keep them behind
us," smiled Vettel.
"Once he was very close and I thought he would get more than
just one shot but it turned out to be enough and in the end I
was even pulling away a little bit."
Australian Mark Webber was fourth in the other Red Bull for
the fourth successive race with the top four cars all powered by
Renault engines.
"It was a difficult race, extremely tough," said Vettel, who
closed his eyes and took a deep breath as he stood on the podium
before taking a gulp of the winner's non-alcoholic fizz.
The main grandstand looked half empty, and there were few
spectators to be seen elsewhere at a circuit with a maximum
capacity of 45,000, but organisers put the Sunday attendance at
28,000 with a three-day crowd of 70,000.
Vettel, who had started from pole position for the first
time this season after a record 15 starts from the top slot last
year, made his trademark single-finger salute for the first time
since last year after taking the chequered flag.
With fuel running low, he was then told to pull over and
stop immediately at the pit exit - which meant he had to run
down the pit lane to embrace his mechanics although the
celebrations were kept comparatively low-key.
"We were probably surprised by the pace we went in the race.
Obviously these guys were pushing us so we couldn't afford to
lift but it was enough," said Vettel.
Germany's Nico Rosberg, winner of the previous race in China
in the first victory by a Mercedes works team since 1955,
finished fifth.
Stewards decided to take no further action over incidents
involving Hamilton and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was
incensed at being forced off track and raised a fist in anger.
"I can only say that if, instead of such a wide run-off area
there had been a wall, I'm not sure I'd be here now to talk
about it," said the Spaniard.
Britain's Paul Di Resta was sixth for Force India with
Alonso seventh and Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa finally in
the points in ninth.
Germany's seven-times champion Michael Schumacher, who
started 22nd after a grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox
change, was 10th for Mercedes.
McLaren's Jenson Button retired on the penultimate lap after
struggling with a split exhaust and a puncture after having
fifth place in his sights.
