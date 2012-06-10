* Hamilton wins in Canada for McLaren
* Briton is seventh different winner in seven races
* Grosjean second for Lotus in career best
(Adds detail, byline)
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, June 10 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
stormed to a Canadian Grand Prix victory on Sunday to become a
magnificent seventh winner in seven Formula One races this
season and seize the championship lead.
The Briton had to mount a ferocious charge after his second
pitstop, banging in a series of fastest laps to reel in Red
Bull's reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean was second in a Lotus, a career
bost, with Mexican Sergio Perez third in a Sauber after
overtaking Alonso - a driver he may end up partnering next
season if he continues to impress.
It was Hamilton's third win in Montreal, an island circuit
where he took his first grand prix triumph in 2007, in five
attempts.
The 2008 champion, who also stood on top of the podium in
Canada in 2010, had his most worrying moments in the two
pitstops - McLaren's weak point this season - but on the track
he was unstoppable.
"What a great feeling, this is where I won my first Grand
Prix and I knew today would be a tough, tough race but I loved
every single minute of it," said Hamilton, who now has 88 points
to Alonso's 86 and Vettel's 85.
Brandishing the British flag as he stepped out of the car
after a gripping finale, he hugged his mechanics while
girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger kissed his visor.
"It's been five years since I won here the first time but it
feels just as good. It feels great to be on the top step, we
never take it for granted," he said.
"This for me feels like one of the very best races I have
had for a long time."
Vettel had started from pole, just like last year, and led
the early part of the 70 lap race but lost pace over the final
laps to finish fourth in a grand prix that his Red Bull team
have yet to win.
Spaniard Alonso, bidding to give resurgent Ferrari a victory
on the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of former-Ferrari
great Gilles Villeneuve but struggling on worn tyres at the
finish, had to settle for fifth.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)