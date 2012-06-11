By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 Even commercial supremo Bernie
Ecclestone, whose ideal Formula One season would be decided at
the very last corner, could hardly have dreamed of a
championship like this one.
With just over a third of the distance gone, and an
unprecedented seven different winners from the first seven
races, the ultimate winner of the 2012 driver's crown is
anyone's guess.
Even calling the winner of the next race in Valencia is
tough, with two of the six world champions on the grid - Kimi
Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher - yet to win in this most
unpredictable of seasons.
A mere three points separate the top three in the
championship standings with the top five split by less than the
25 for a win and 13 races remaining.
"It's absolutely wide open. It's a dream for the sport,"
declared America's former champion Mario Andretti after
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton won in Canada on Sunday.
"Formula One for so many years has been quite
predictable...that's out of the window now. Somewhere the rules
are working, something is working. So don't fix it," he told Sky
Sports television.
Just when a team believe they have cracked the code, the
Pirelli tyres make them think again.
"This is what is going to be normal for the season,"
Hamilton told reporters after being joined by Lotus driver
Romain Grosjean and Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez on the podium.
"That's just my feeling, but then again my guess is as good
as yours...we're still trying to fully understand these tyres.
"Sometimes you're overheating them, sometimes you're not
heating them up enough. We don't understand why sometimes a
Lotus is quicker than us, or a Mercedes is quicker than us and
then we're quicker than them another time.
"But I think it's great for Formula One, it's great for the
fans to see," said the 2008 champion, while adding that seven
was now quite enough different winners.
BETTER HANDLE
After watching his double world champion Sebastian Vettel
qualify on pole position for the second year running in
Montreal, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sounded
confident enough.
"I feel the Red Bull technical team are doing a great job to
try and understand the new regulations," he said. "We are
starting to get a better handle on what these tyres like."
On Sunday, with Vettel finishing fourth after a late stop
forced on him by tyre wear, there was less optimism: "Perhaps we
were just a little bit too hard on the tyres," said the Briton.
The problem for teams and drivers has been finding the
balance that allows them to extract the most from the tyres.
Sunday was ultimately a battle between one-stoppers and
two-stoppers, with McLaren getting it right for Hamilton with a
second stop while Ferrari kept Fernando Alonso on one and paid
the price.
But it goes further than that. Grosjean and Perez did just
one stop each but were able to reel in Alonso's Ferrari on tyres
that still had plenty of life in them.
"We could be really smart here today and say that they
messed the strategy up, Ferrari and Red Bull," said McLaren's
sporting director Sam Michael.
"But if you look at Lotus and Sauber, they made that
strategy work. I think that one of those cars had tyres that
were over 45 laps old."
Track temperatures play a big part in the equation, as do
driving styles and the timing of the stops. But Pirelli are
still keeping everyone on their toes.
"I think it's good. The fact that you have to manage your
car and your tyres is part of being a race car driver," said
Canada's outspoken 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve.
"The problem is that when they (the tyres) do give up, it's
too sudden, too strong, too much of a give up. The drivers feel
that the tyres are still OK so they stay out and the team make
the decision to try and make it work.
"But instead of losing a second a lap, they then lose four
or five seconds a lap. That is wrong. You used to get four or
five laps to figure out whether it is going off too much, now
you get half a lap."
Ferrari had a brief window of opportunity, maybe one lap,
where they could have pitted Alonso for a second time and kept
Hamilton covered. Instead, perhaps reassured by the Spaniard
feeling that his tyres were holding up, they took a gamble.
It failed but nobody could say they were entirely sure they
had got it right.
"There were times in that race where you wondered have we
got it right, are their tyres going to last? All our analysis
told us we were doing the right thing but until it unfolds you
are never quite sure," sid McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)