MELBOURNE, March 16 Germany's Nico Rosberg won Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday at Albert Park circuit.

The 28-year-old German, who started third on the grid, roared home to a 24.5-second victory over Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo to celebrate his fourth race win and first since last year's British Grand Prix.

McLaren's rookie driver Kevin Magnussen finished third. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)