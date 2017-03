SEPANG, Malaysia, March 29 Sebastian Vettel drove a flawless tactical race to claim his maiden victory for Ferrari at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, registering the first Formula One win for the Italian team since 2013.

World champion Lewis Hamilton finished second, 8.5 seconds adrift, with his Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg crossing the line in third place.

Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen finished in seventh place and at 17-years-old became the youngest points scorer in Formula One. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Peter Rutherford)