(Adds detail, quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
NOIDA, India Oct 29 Red Bull set a Formula One
record of 16 pole positions in a season when double world
champion Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest in qualifying for the
inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old German's 13th pole in the 17th of 19 races
also kept him on course to break Briton Nigel Mansell's 1992
record of 14 poles in a single year.
Vettel will be joined on the front row by Australian team
mate Mark Webber because McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who was
second fastest in the final session, has a three-place penalty
for ignoring warning flags in Friday practice.
"A new circuit, new venue and tricky for all of us... we've
seen all weekend the dust on the track," said Vettel, who
wrapped up his second successive title in Japan this month with
four races to spare.
"We ended up with one racing line clear of dirt and just a
little bit out makes you lose a lot of time, so it was quite
tricky.
"Ideally we want to finish one-two but it's going to be an
interesting race," added the German of a 28th career pole that
lifted him level with the late Argentine great Juan Manuel
Fangio in the all-time lists.
Webber has yet to win this season and Red Bull have said
their main aim now both titles have been defended is to ensure
the Australian finishes as overall-runner-up.
That has triggered speculation that Vettel could gift his
team mate a win on Sunday but Webber was having none of that.
"There's been a lot of talk from the team but no talk from
me," he said. "I don't want any positions off Sebastian. Nothing
will change.
"I think wins are more important for me," added Webber, when
asked whether finishing second overall mattered to him.
HAMILTON OPTIMISTIC
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Jenson Button will
share the second row.
Hamilton will start fifth and, once again, alongside
Brazilian Felipe Massa with whom he has clashed repeatedly this
season.
The Ferrari driver hit a kerb heavily, smashed his front
right suspension and crashed across the gravel and into the wall
at the end of the session.
Hamilton was pleased to have split the Red Bulls in the
session, even if he would not be the meat in the sandwich when
the grid was formed.
"It's been a good day for me," said the 2008 champion. "I am
quite surprised that we are able to split the Red Bulls and it's
great to be on the front row in terms of how we qualified.
"I paid the price and tomorrow we still have good race pace
and it's a long race so overtaking should be a lot easier. I am
still optimistic regardless of where I start."
The Briton was not the only driver to go into qualifying
carrying a grid penalty, with Renault's Russian Vitaly Petrov
handed a five-place drop for causing a collision at the last
race in South Korea.
Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez was given a three-place drop
for the same offence as Hamilton while HRT's Australian Daniel
Ricciardo faces a largely meaningless five-place penalty for an
unscheduled gearbox change.
Virgin Racing's Timo Glock may also pick up a gearbox
penalty after being sidelined by a problem in the first part of
the qualifying session that will see him start last of the 24
drivers.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)