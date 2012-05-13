By Alan Baldwin
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 13 Pastor Maldonado grabbed an
astonishing first Formula One victory on Sunday in a Spanish
Grand Prix thriller that handed former champions Williams their
first triumph in 132 races and nearly eight years.
The first Venezuelan driver to stand on the F1 podium, let
alone win, Maldonado became the fifth different winner from five
races won by five different teams - a phenomenon only ever seen
before in 1983.
A 300-1 outsider before the weekend, Maldonado delivered
Williams' first win since Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in Brazil
in October 2004.
"Very good job, guys," was all he said over the radio as his
team mates erupted in celebrations but Maldonado made up for it
on the podium as Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Lotus's Kimi
Raikkonen lifted him on their shoulders.
Then the champagne flowed.
The pole had fallen into his lap after Lewis Hamilton was
sent to the back of the grid on Saturday because McLaren put too
little fuel in his car for qualifying, and the former GP2
champion grabbed his chance with both hands.
Spain's double champion Alonso finished second, 3.1 seconds
behind, to move level with Red Bull's world champion Sebastian
Vettel on points at the top of championship.
Finland's 2007 champion Raikkonen was a disappointed third,
taking the chequered flag 3.8 seconds behind Maldonado after
just running out of laps in a spirited chase for a possible
victory.
Vettel, who finished sixth, and Alonso each have 61 points,
with Hamilton on 53.
It was the 114th win for Williams, nine times constructors'
champions whose last title was in 1997 with Canadian Jacques
Villeneuve.
It came the day after Formula One gave team founder and
principal Frank Williams a belated 70th birthday party.
CLIFFHANGER
The Circuit de Catalunya, the most predictable on the
calendar until the arrival of moveable rear wings (DRS) and the
Pirelli tyres, served up a cliffhanger.
Alonso seized the lead at the start to the delight of the
home crowd but that was just the opening salvo in a long
afternoon full of thrills and overtaking.
While Hamilton showed off all his talents by carving his way
through the field from last place on the grid to eighth, the
battle at the front was on a knife-edge right to the very end.
With 10 laps to go there was less than a second between
Maldonado and Alonso while Raikkonen was taking huge chunks out
of their lead lap by lap.
Maldonado's team mate Bruno Senna was less fortunate than
the Venezuelan victor, retiring on track after just 13 laps when
Michael Schumacher ploughed his Mercedes into the back of the
Williams in a shower of debris.
The seven times world champion, three years into his
comeback but still without a podium place, branded the Brazilian
an 'idiot' over the team radio even though it looked like it was
clearly his fault.
"You can see he moves right to defend his position in the
braking phase but then moves back left into me. I am very
annoyed about that," said the 43-year-old.
"He was a backmarker and not a real contender for the
points. We may not have been race winners, but we would have got
good points."
Stewards were investigating the incident.
Vettel joined the list of unhappy Germans after he and
Ferrari's Felipe Massa, again completely eclipsed by his team
mate, collected drive-through penalties for failing to slow for
yellow warning flags.
