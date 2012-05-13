(Adds quotes, fire in Williams garage)
By Alan Baldwin
BARCELONA May 13 Pastor Maldonado won a Spanish
Grand Prix thriller on Sunday to take his first Formula One
victory and hand former champions Williams their first triumph
in 132 races and nearly eight years.
The celebrations at the Circuit de Catalunya were
short-lived, however, with the team's garage gutted by fire
after the race and Venezuelan Maldonado carrying his 12-year-old
cousin to safety in a smoke-filled pitlane.
Team founder and principal Frank Williams, in a wheelchair,
was pushed hurriedly from the garage to safety as thick, acrid
smoke billowed over the paddock.
Nine people from three teams who had battled the flames were
taken to the circuit medical centre, mostly suffering from smoke
inhalation.
The first driver from his country to stand on the F1 podium,
let alone win, Maldonado became the fifth different winner from
five races this season won by five different teams - a
phenomenon only ever seen before in 1983.
A 300-1 outsider before the weekend, Maldonado delivered
Williams' first win since Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in Brazil
in October 2004.
The result was an astonishing transformation for a
once-dominant team who scored just five points last year in
their worst ever season.
"Very good job, guys," was all the winner said over the
radio as his team mates erupted in celebrations but Maldonado
made up for it on the podium as Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and
Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen lifted him on their shoulders.
Then the champagne flowed.
"This is great for Venezuela after nearly 30 years without
any driver in Formula One," said Maldonado.
"I think it's a wonderful day, not just for me but for all
the team. We have been pushing so hard since last year to try to
improve race by race and here we are. Yesterday we were here
after a great qualifying and today we did it again."
HAMILTON PENALTY
The pole had fallen into his lap after Lewis Hamilton was
sent to the back of the grid on Saturday because McLaren put too
little fuel in his car for qualifying, and the former GP2
champion grabbed his chance with both hands.
Spain's double champion Alonso finished second, 3.1 seconds
behind, to move level with Red Bull's world champion Sebastian
Vettel on points at the top of championship.
Finland's 2007 champion Raikkonen was a disappointed third,
taking the chequered flag 3.8 seconds behind Maldonado after
just running out of laps in a spirited chase for a possible
victory.
Vettel, who finished sixth, and Alonso each have 61 points,
with Hamilton on 53. Red Bull lead the constructors' standings
with 109 points to McLaren's 98 with Lotus third on 84.
It was the 114th win for Williams, nine times constructors'
champions whose last title was in 1997 with Canadian Jacques
Villeneuve.
It also came the day after Formula One gave Frank Williams a
belated 70th birthday party.
The Circuit de Catalunya, the most predictable on the
calendar until the arrival of moveable rear wings (DRS) and the
Pirelli tyres, served up a cliffhanger.
Alonso seized the lead at the start to the delight of the
home crowd but that was just the opening salvo in a long
afternoon full of thrills and overtaking.
While Hamilton showed off all his talents by carving his way
through the field from last place on the grid to eighth, the
battle at the front was on a knife-edge right to the very end.
With 10 laps to go there was less than a second between
Maldonado and Alonso while Raikkonen was taking huge chunks out
of their lead lap by lap.
Maldonado's team mate Bruno Senna was less fortunate than
the Venezuelan victor, retiring on track after just 13 laps when
Michael Schumacher ploughed his Mercedes into the back of the
Williams in a shower of debris.
The seven-times world champion, three years into his
comeback but still without a podium place, branded the Brazilian
an 'idiot' over the team radio but stewards ruled it was
Schumacher's fault and gave him a five-place penalty for the
Monaco Grand Prix.
Vettel joined the list of unhappy Germans after he and
Ferrari's Felipe Massa, again completely eclipsed by his team
mate, collected drive-through penalties for failing to slow for
yellow warning flags.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer and Ed
Osmond)