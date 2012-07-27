By Brian Homewood
BUDAPEST, July 27 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton was
fastest in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on
Friday while Red Bull, hit by a new rule banning a controversial
engine setting this week, endured a slow session.
Driving in warm, sunny conditions at the Hungaroring,
Hamilton clocked a best time of one minute 22.821 seconds,
followed by his McLaren team mate Jenson Button and world
championship leader Fernando Alonso of Ferrari.
Red Bull's drivers failed to make the top 10. Australian
Mark Webber, second behind Alonso in the Formula One
championship, was 13th while Germany's Sebastian Vettel came in
15th.
Red Bull were forced to change their engine torque mapping
after the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA)
closed down a loophole in the regulations this week.
The new ruling, addressing a hugely complex issue, limits
how much teams can change specific settings that control the
amount of torque delivered by the engine in various conditions.
Red Bull were referred to the stewards over the engine
torque mapping before last week's German Grand Prix.
They were cleared of a breaching the regulations but the FIA
made it clear in its wording of the decision that it was not
happy with the situation.
Vettel said on Thursday: "It's not as if the car doesn't
work any more. I'm quite confident nothing will change. There is
probably more fuss outside the car than the difference is
inside."
Red Bull have a reputation for keeping a low profile in
qualifying.
Friday's conditions were a contrast to the wet build-ups to
the previous two races at Silverstone and Hockenheim.
Hamilton and Button have both praised the performance
upgrades which McLaren introduced following a disappointing race
at Silverstone.
The Hungarian Grand Prix is the 11th of the 20 races in the
season and is followed by a one-month break. Alonso is 34 points
clear of Webber at the top and will lead into the break
regardless of the outcome of Sunday's race.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)