By Brian Homewood
BUDAPEST, July 27 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton was
fastest in both practice runs for the Hungarian Grand Prix on
Friday while Red Bull, hit by a new rule banning a controversial
engine setting this week, endured two slow sessions.
In another rain-hit practice session, the British driver
clocked a best time of one minute 21.995 seconds, slightly
better than his first time, followed by Kimi Raikkonen of Lotus
and Williams's Bruno Senna.
Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher slid off the track
and crashed into a wall of tyres as the second session was hit
by a brief but heavy summer shower, having started in warm
sunshine.
Red Bull's drivers, who failed to make the top 10 in the
first session, were well down the pecking order again.
Sebastian Vettel was eighth and Australian Mark Webber,
second behind leader Fernando Alonso in the Formula One
championship, 14th.
Both were unhappy but said this week's ruling was not to
blame.
McLaren have looked much stronger following performance
upgrades made to the cars after a disappointing performance at
Silverstone and Hamilton was delighted with the car's
performance.
"It's been a really positive day. I'm very, very happy,"
said Hamilton. "We made some good changes to the carand we're
on the right path, but we've still got some work to do.
"The Red Bull looks very quick, so does the Lotus, and
obviously the Ferrari as well, so we're by no means feeling
comfortable."
Ferrari were also impressed with their rivals.
"McLaren remained unbeatable today and will be the clear
favourite for the remaining part of the weekend," they said on
Twitter.
McLaren's team principal Martin Whitmarsh was more cautious.
"You're not pleased until you're scoring maximum points," he
told reporters. "We've made some progress but this has been a
very difficult to predict championship."
PRACTICE DAY
For the third race in a row, rain affected the practice day
limiting the amount of testing the teams could do.
"We did not manage to try the dry tyres over a long run but,
at least in the morning, we managed to complete the work
relating to the aerodynamic updates which we brought here in
Hungary," said Alonso, third in the morning and fifth in the
afternoon.
Red Bull have a reputation for keeping a low profile in
practice but their drivers admitted they were not fully
satisfied.
"We've got work to do," said Webber, who was an uninspiring
eighth in Hockenheim on Sunday as he lost ground on Alonso.
"We seem to be going OK in some places, but losing time in
others - so we'll go through it tonight. I need to work on the
balance. There's no change from the engine mapping amend."
"There is a lot of room for improvement," said Vettel,
adding the effect of the engine ruling was "much less than
people expect."
Red Bull were forced to change their engine torque mapping
after the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA)
closed down a loophole in the regulations this week.
The new ruling, addressing a hugely complex issue, limits
how much teams can change specific settings that control the
amount of torque delivered by the engine in various conditions.
Red Bull were referred to the stewards over the engine
torque mapping before last week's German Grand Prix. They were
cleared of breaching the regulations but the FIA made it clear
in its wording of the decision that it was not happy with the
situation.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)