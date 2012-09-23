Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Sebastian Vettel of Germany won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to narrow the gap on championship leader Fernando Alonso to 29 points.
Vettel, who won the race last year, took the lead on the 23rd lap from pole sitter Lewis Hamilton after the Briton retired his McLaren due to gearbox problems.
Ferrari's Alonso finished third.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26