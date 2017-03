MELBOURNE, March 14 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for a dominant Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton recorded a fastest lap of one minute 26.327 seconds, nearly six-tenths of a second quicker than his team mate Nico Rosberg.

Williams driver Felipe Massa qualified third, with Sebastian Vettel fourth in his debut for Ferrari. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)