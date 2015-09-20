SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Sebastian Vettel completed a pole to flag victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, the German driving his Ferrari to a third victory of the season as championship leader Lewis Hamilton suffered his first retirement of the campaign.

Vettel stayed calm in an incident-packed race highlighted by two safety car periods and even a track intruder to finish ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and team mate Kimi Raikkonen on his way to a fourth victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Hamilton, who had climbed up one spot from fifth on the grid but was never able to match the pace of the leaders, retired on the 32nd lap after his Mercedes lost power and began to drift down the field.

The victory enabled Vettel to close to within 49 points of the Briton in the standings with six rounds remaining, while Nico Rosberg reduced the deficit to his team mate to 41 points after the German finished fourth.

The next race is the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on Sept. 27. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Clare Fallon)