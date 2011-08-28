By Alan Baldwin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 World
champion Sebastian Vettel won the Belgian Grand Prix and
stretched his Formula One lead to 92 points in a Red Bull
one-two finish with Australian Mark Webber on Sunday.
The victory was the 24-year-old German's seventh in 12 races
so far this year, with seven rounds remaining worth a maximum
175 points.
Britain's Jenson Button finished third for McLaren after
starting 13th.
"Thanks you boys, what a race," Vettel whooped over the team
radio after his team's second one-two of the season and his
first win since Valencia in June.
Vettel, who now has 259 points to Webber's 167 after his
17th career win, led from pole position with serious doubts
about the durability of his car's tyres after both Red Bulls
suffered heavy degradation in qualifying.
In the end the fears proved groundless, or at least
manageable, despite Vettel's compatriot Nico Rosberg storming
into the lead at the start in his Mercedes before Vettel
overtook on the third lap.
"It was more management than usual but the car worked
brilliantly," said Vettel. "I enjoyed every lap today...if the
car does what you want it to do, this place is really fun.
"We had reason to be confident (about the tyres). Otherwise
the alternative would have been to change the set-up and start
from the pit lane."
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who finished fourth, looked a
real threat before fading.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, last year's winner at Spa, crashed
heavily at Les Combes on the 13th of 44 laps while challenging
for fourth place.
Hamilton was unhurt but the incident brought out the safety
car while debris was cleared.
Seven times champion Michael Schumacher, the sport's most
successful racer, celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Formula
One debut at Spa with a fighting fifth place after starting in
last position.
Rosberg was sixth, ahead of compatriot Adrian Sutil for
Force India and Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa in eighth.
Renault's Russian Vitaly Petrov was ninth and Venezuelan
Pastor Maldonado collected his first point in Formula One for
Williams in 10th.
Webber made a shocking start from third place, wrestling
with the anti-stall device as others roared past, but escaped
the early mayhem triggered by Brazilian Bruno Senna on his
Renault debut.
"It was probably one of our best results ever as a team,"
said the Australian.
Senna, the reserve called up as a replacement for dropped
German Nick Heidfeld, had qualified an impressive seventh but
picked up a drive-through penalty for causing a collision and
ended up 13th.
