YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 15 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton ended Red Bull's run of 16 pole positions in a row with the fastest lap in qualifying for the Korean Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole was McLaren's first since Canada in June last year, 27 races ago, and came in their 700th grand prix.

Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified second, with McLaren's Jenson Button third. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)