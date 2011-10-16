YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 16 Sebastian Vettel won the Korean Grand Prix on Sunday to secure Red Bull's second successive Formula One constructors' championship.

The 24-year-old German, who clinched his second drivers' title in a row in Japan last weekend, took the lead from McLaren's Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap and never looked back despite a safety car period bunching up the field.

With three races remaining, and a maximum 129 points to be won, Red Bull have an insurmountable 140 point lead over McLaren.

The victory was Vettel's 10th of the year, three off Michael Schumacher's 2004 single season record of 13 with Ferrari, and 20th of his Formula One career.

Hamilton finished second, with Australian Mark Webber third for Red Bull.