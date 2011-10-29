NOIDA, India Oct 29 Red Bull set a Formula One record of 16 pole positions in a season when double world champion Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest in qualifying for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 24-year-old German's 13th pole in 17 races also kept him on course to break Briton Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 poles in a single year.

Vettel will be joined on the front row by Australian team mate Mark Webber because McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who was second fastest in the final session, has a three place penalty for ignoring warning flags in Friday practice.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Jenson Button will share the second row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)