NOIDA, India Oct 29 Red Bull set a Formula One
record of 16 pole positions in a season when double world
champion Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest in qualifying for the
inaugural Indian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old German's 13th pole in 17 races also kept him
on course to break Briton Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14
poles in a single year.
Vettel will be joined on the front row by Australian team
mate Mark Webber because McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who was
second fastest in the final session, has a three place penalty
for ignoring warning flags in Friday practice.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Jenson Button will
share the second row.
