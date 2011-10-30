NOIDA, India Oct 30 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel ran away with the inaugural Indian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday for the double world champion's 11th victory in 17 races this season.

The 24-year-old German, who led every lap of the race after starting from pole position as well as setting the fastest lap, and his team have already won both championships.

Britain's Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion, consolidated his grip on second place overall by finishing 8.4 seconds behind the German, while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso took third place a further 15.8 seconds adrift.

McLaren's 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Felipe Massa again collided, their sixth on-track clash of the season. The Brazilian was handed a drive through penalty for causing the collision and later retired with a broken front suspension. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)