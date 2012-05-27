Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
MONACO May 27 Australian Mark Webber won the Monaco Grand Prix for champions Red Bull on Sunday as Formula One celebrated an unprecedented six different winners in six races so far this season.
Germany's Nico Rosberg was second for Mercedes and Spaniard Fernando Alonso third in a Ferrari. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 26 Kurt Busch survived a demolition Daytona 500 on Sunday and much like he has throughout a controversial 18-year NASCAR career came away a winner, albeit with a few bumps, scrapes and dents.
* First Daytona 500 win in 17 attempts (Adds quotes, more details)