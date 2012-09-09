Motor racing-Renault recruit aerodynamics head from Red Bull
LONDON, Feb 14 Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team's head of aerodynamics, Renault said on Tuesday.
MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Britain's Lewis Hamilton won the Italian Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren on Sunday with Sauber's Mexican driver Sergio Perez finishing second.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was third to stretch his overall championship lead over Hamilton to 37 points with seven races remaining.
Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel, who had been Alonso's closest rival in the standings before the start, retired six laps from the finish. McLaren's Jenson Button, winner in Belgium last weekend, also failed to finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 14 Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team's head of aerodynamics, Renault said on Tuesday.
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel