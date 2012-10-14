YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 14 World champion Sebastian Vettel won the Korean Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two finish on Sunday to take the overall Formula One lead from Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with four races remaining.

Vettel's third win in a row, fourth of the season and 25th of his career, left him on 215 points with third-placed Alonso now on 209.

Australian Mark Webber, who had started on pole position but was overtaken by his team mate off the grid into the first corner, finished second to anchor the first one-two of the season by any team.

South Korea's 'Gangnam Style' rapper Psy waved the chequered flag as Vettel crossed the finish line. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)