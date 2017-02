ABU DHABI Nov 3 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on pole position with Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber also on the front row.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel will start third for Red Bull while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, the German's closest title rival who has a 13 point gap with three races remaining, will line up seventh.

It was the first time Vettel had not qualified on the front row in four races in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)