SHANGHAI, April 14 Ferrari's Fernando Alonso roared to victory in the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, making amends for crashing out of the previous race in Malaysia.

In a dry race dictated by tyre choices and frequent pitstops, the Spaniard beat Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen by 10.1 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton completed a trio of world champions on the podium with third place for Mercedes after starting on pole.

The win was Alonso's first since Germany last July and was the 31st of his career, taking him to fourth in the all-time list alongside Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell.

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel finished fourth, just 0.2 behind Hamilton, to retain the overall lead, with McLaren's Jenson Button fifth to ensure five champions in the top five places. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)