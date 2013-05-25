MONACO May 25 Germany's Nico Rosberg scorched to his third successive Formula One pole position with team mate Lewis Hamilton completing a front row lockout for Mercedes at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole was the fourth in a row for Mercedes, whose qualifying form has faded in the races so far this season.

Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified third in a damp session, with Australian team mate and last year's winner Mark Webber alongside.

Title contender Kimi Raikkonen, four points behind Vettel after five races, starts fifth with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in sixth place. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)