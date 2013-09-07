Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
MONZA, Italy, Sept 7 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel seized pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two in qualifying on Saturday.
Australian Mark Webber will line up alongside on the front row with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg taking third place on the grid for Ferrari-powered Sauber.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, Vettel's closest title rival, qualified a disappointing fifth and behind Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa.
Lewis Hamilton, last year's winner for McLaren, failed to make the top 10 and lines up 12th for Mercedes. The Briton had been chasing his fifth successive pole.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.