ABU DHABI Nov 2 Australian Mark Webber put Red Bull on pole position for the floodlit Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a front row sweep with quadruple world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes filled the second row at the Yas Marina circuit, with Germany's Nico Rosberg qualifying third and Britain's 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth despite spinning off on his final lap.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, currently second overall, had a miserable evening and will start 11th - the first time this season the Spaniard has failed to qualify in the top 10.

Both titles were wrapped up by Vettel and Red Bull with three races to spare at last weekend's Indian Grand Prix.

