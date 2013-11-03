ABU DHABI Nov 3 Red Bull's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to chalk up his seventh successive victory and equal the longest winning streak in the modern era of Formula One.

The German simply blew away his rivals under the Yas Marina floodlights, taking the chequered flag a massive 30.8 seconds ahead of second-placed team mate Mark Webber after leading every lap of the day-night race.

Germany's Nico Rosberg was third for Mercedes.

Vettel had already clinched his fourth world title in a row in India last weekend, becoming the sport's youngest quadruple champion at the age of 26. Red Bull wrapped up their fourth consecutive constructors' crown at the same race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)