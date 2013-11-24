SAO PAULO Nov 24 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to chalk up a record ninth victory in a row, and 13th of the Formula One season.

Australian team mate Mark Webber bowed out of the sport with second place, anchoring a Red Bull one-two in his 215th and final race for the champions, with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso third.

Vettel is the first driver to win nine successive races in a single season although Italian Alberto Ascari strung together nine in a row over two campaigns in 1952-53.

The 26-year-old German's victory equalled compatriot Michael Schumacher's 2004 record with Ferrari of 13 wins in a season.

Vettel and Red Bull had secured their fourth successive drivers' and constructors' titles last month.