SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 23 Formula One leader Nico Rosberg swept to pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row after a wet qualifying session.

Red Bull's four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, last year's winner at Spa, qualified third and was joined on the second row by Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.

Rosberg leads Hamilton by 11 points after 11 of 19 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)